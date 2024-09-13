Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 22,804 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Progress Software stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

