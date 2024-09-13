Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 157,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $374.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.36.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
