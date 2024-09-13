Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 157,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $374.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.