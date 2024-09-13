Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 196.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.71%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

