Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,962 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SEA Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SE opened at $79.13 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,582.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

