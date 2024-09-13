Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.