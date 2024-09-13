Ballentine Partners LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

Orange stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

