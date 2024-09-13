Ballentine Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

GOOD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

