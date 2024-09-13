Ballentine Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

