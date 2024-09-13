Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUST opened at $6.14 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

