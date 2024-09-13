Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BRX opened at $27.47 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.