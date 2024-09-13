Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in BRF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,646 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in BRF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in BRF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 216,693 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in BRF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

