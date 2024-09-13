Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 115,308 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 407,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

