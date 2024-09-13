Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

