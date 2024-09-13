Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

