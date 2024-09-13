Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

