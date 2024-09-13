Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.00

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 33513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.73).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.84) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCG
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baltic Classifieds Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.