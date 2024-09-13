Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.00

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 33513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.84) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCG

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.21. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.