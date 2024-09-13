Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2,595.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.0 %
BBWI stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
