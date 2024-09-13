Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,202.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,202 ($41.87) and last traded at GBX 3,107.97 ($40.64), with a volume of 22751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,122 ($40.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($44.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($39.40) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWY

Bellway Stock Down 0.4 %

About Bellway

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,871.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,726.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.