Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

