Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $540.05 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.