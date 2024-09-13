Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 80.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.52.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

