BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $885.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $813.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

