Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $11.70.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

