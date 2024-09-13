Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

BSX stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

