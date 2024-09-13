British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,979.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,979 ($38.96) and last traded at GBX 2,959 ($38.69), with a volume of 3235383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,973 ($38.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($52.31) to GBX 3,450 ($45.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,728.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,505.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.