Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

BR opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

