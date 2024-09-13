Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.