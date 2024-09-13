Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $269.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.88. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

