Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 117,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 20.14.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.