Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

