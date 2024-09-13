Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

