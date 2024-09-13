Caprock Group LLC Buys 246 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

SJM opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.