Caprock Group LLC Buys 559 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 228,518 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.35 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

