Caprock Group LLC Buys 658 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 245.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.