Caprock Group LLC Buys 9,602 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,641,000 after buying an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $92,644,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $23,769,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

