Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

