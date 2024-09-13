Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,105 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

