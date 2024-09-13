Caprock Group LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.