Caprock Group LLC Invests $443,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570,510 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $101.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

