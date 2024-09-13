Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

