Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,882 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Gravity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $89.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

