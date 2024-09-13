Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Hull Tactical US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Performance

HTUS stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

