Caprock Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $236.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

