Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

CRS opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

