Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $116,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

