CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.