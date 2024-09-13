Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

COR stock opened at $237.61 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $233.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

