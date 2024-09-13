Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.90

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.90 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.90 ($1.92), with a volume of 84888227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Centamin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEY

Centamin Price Performance

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,080.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.