Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $578,318.96 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of Certara stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
