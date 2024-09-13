Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $578,318.96 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.0% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at $311,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

