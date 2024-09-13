Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 50.2%

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) fell 50.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). 72,224,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average session volume of 4,270,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Chariot Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.71. The company has a market cap of £36.01 million, a PE ratio of -160.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In other news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 595,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($54,500.50). Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.